Kate Middleton has physical reaction to Meghan Markle's name

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have reportedly not spoken for years

Kate Middleton reportedly has a physical reaction to the mere mention of Meghan Markle’s name.

As per French publication Paris Match, the Princess of Wales had issues with the former actress that ran so deep that she consistently spent her time talking about them, rather than spending time in ironing out her issues with her sister-in-law.

“She [Kate] spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan,” the publication said.

While the two women have not been in touch since 2019, the publication claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge would ‘shudder’ at just hearing her name.

"Every time she hears about Meghan, Kate shudders and giggles."

For the unversed, the two women had multiple instances where they butted heads including a fight over bridesmaids dresses which reportedly caused Prince Harry’s wife to ‘cry’.

In another instance, Prince William’s wife reportedly ‘grimaced’ when Meghan requested to borrow her lip gloss.