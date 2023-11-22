Nicola Peltz enjoys dinner date with husband Brooklyn Beckham

The couple had a date night at The Bird Streets Club.

Nicola Peltz takes advantage of Brooklyn Beckham's return as they enjoy dinner in Hollywood.

After Brooklyn's return from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the couple had a date night at The Bird Streets Club.

Nicola, 28, flaunted her style in a black crop top, wide-legged trousers, and a chic blazer. She completed the look with chunky platform boots.

Brooklyn, 24, opted for a casual outfit with a white T-shirt, grey trousers, and a baby pink baseball cap.

Photo credits: DailyMail

He faced controversy during his week in Vegas for being in a casino with his 18-year-old brother Cruz, violating over 21 laws in Nevada.

The outing followed the celebration of Brooklyn and Nicola's four-year anniversary.