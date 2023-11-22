Kate Middleton turns heads in dramatic all-red ensemble with a cape

Kate Middleton continued her tradition of wearing the colors of the country she is hosting or visiting

Kate Middleton channeled her inner lady in red during South Korea’s recent UK state visit.

As she and with Prince William led the royal welcome for the president of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, the Princess of Wales continued her tradition of flag-dressing – wearing the colors of the country she’s either visiting or hosting – in a head-to-toe crimson ensemble, complete with a floor-length cape and a wide-brimmed hat.

Princess Kate looked cosy in a full-length red wool cloak by Catherine Walker, draped atop the same coat dress she wore to the 2021 Westminster Abbey Christmas carol service.

Under the double layers, she wore a knee-length bow-trimmed red dress that showed off a hint of leg as she climbed up the stairs.

Credits: Page Six

The royal wore her hair in a sophisticated up-do tucked under a large red hat, further accessorizing the look with her Miu Miu bow-trimmed bag and red stilettos.

And, of course, in a final nod to the blue on Korea’s flag, she donned the iconic sapphire and diamond drop earrings that had previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, perfectly complementing her engagement ring.

Fans held mixed opinions about the layer-heavy look, with one expressing on the Kate Middleton Styled Instagram account, “I like this look better when she wore it at the carol service… it looks too much with the extra layer on top… but she still looks beautiful.“

But others loved the ensemble, with one Twitter user writing, “Powerful lady in red! I don’t know about you, but I’m loving the drama of the Princess of Wales’ cape.”