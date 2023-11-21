Ringo Starr reflects on close relation with former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr opens up about his working relation with Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr has recently reflected on his close relationship with Beatles former bandmate Paul McCartney.



In a new interview with AARP for December 2023/January 2024 issue, Starr said, “Paul loves me as much as I love him.”

Starr lately collaborated with McCartney for the release of final Beatles song, Now and Then, stating, “He’s the brother I never had.”

In a video clip, Starr praised McCartney’s work ethic and credited him for the work he did at the time The Beatles released songs as a group from 1962 to 1970.

“Paul loved to work more than all of us,” he remarked.

Starr mentioned, “John and I would be, like, hanging out in the garden and the phone would ring and we knew it was him.”

“I’ve always thanked him for being that guy because otherwise we’d have put, like, three albums out and vanished,” added the drummer.

Meanwhile, Starr disclosed he believed his band to be like his second family.

“As an only child, suddenly I got three brothers. We looked out for each other,” stated the Grammy winner.

In the end, Starr spoke of late John Lennon and late George Harrison, who encouraged him to put his vocals at the forefront.

“John wrote several songs for me over the years, and George too. I used to be a rock drummer, and then they ruined my whole career,” he quipped, adding, “‘With a Little Help’ and ‘Yellow Submarine’ are the reasons I’m onstage every night.”