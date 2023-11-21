Katrina Kaif compares Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethic

Katrina Kaif gets candid about working with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Katrina Kaif recently shared some interesting details about the working style of Bollywood megastars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.



In conversation with NDTV, the actress who has shared the screen with both superstars shared her observation about their work ethics.



While talking about her Tiger 3 co-star, she shared, "He doesn’t come fixed, and he doesn’t take the burden of it."

"He comes with ease, and I think he lets himself shine in a scene with his personality rather than being too fixed into exactly what it is that you’re going to do," Katrina added.



Later on, the co-founder of Kay Beauty expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh’s dedication towards his new projects.



"He comes on the set every day as dedicated and passionate as a newcomer for every shot and every scene," she said.

Recalling her working experience with the Pathaan star, Katrina said, "I remember, in Zero [the duo's film], he used to give me cues even when he was not on-screen. It’s phenomenally inspiring."



On the professional front, Katrina is recently seen in the blockbuster movie, Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

