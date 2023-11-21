Gisele Bündchen talks about ‘kindness’ post-Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen got candid on her experience with “facing challenges in life” and “kindness.”



The 43-year-old supermodel used Instagram on Sunday to share some inspirational messages with her more than 22 million followers.

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture," the post, written in both English and Portuguese, read.

"I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today."

Together with her statement, Bündchen included a photo of herself seated on the beach, gazing thoughtfully at the sun.

The "amicable" split of her 13-year marriage to retired NFL star Tom Brady occurred a year prior to the author's comments.



The supermodel from Brazil revealed in September that she is incredibly grateful to her ex-husband.

"He's the father of my kids," she said of the Super Bowl-winning athlete during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "So, I always wish him the best. I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think, you know, when a door shuts, other doors open."