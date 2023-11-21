Colin Farrell to return to ‘The Penguin’ after Thanksgiving

Colin Farrell is returning to the character of The Penguin as the series head back into production.



Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has been resolved, production on the Max-DC series, which stars Colin Farrell in a spinoff of the movie The Batman, is scheduled to resume.

Variety has confirmed that the week following Thanksgiving will see the start of the series' production.

It started in March 2023, but because of the Hollywood writers' strike and the ensuing actors' strike, it was put on hold in June.

Following a widely praised performance as the beloved character in the popular movie, Farrell will play Oswald "The Penguin" Cobblepot again in the series.

The show’s storyline will begin just after The Batman ends and follow Cobblepot's ascent to prominence in the Gotham underground, eventually making him one of Batman's most dreaded enemies.

Actors like Danny DeVito, Robin Lord Taylor, and Burgess Meredith have all portrayed The Penguin in live-action films.

The cast also stars David H. Holmes, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, and Cristin Milioti.

The studio is called Warner Bros. Television. WBTV currently has an overall arrangement in place for 6th & Idaho. The characters in the series are based on those that Bob Kane and Bill Finger created for DC.