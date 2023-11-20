Suzanne Shepherd, 'God Fellas' mother, passes away at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, the acclaimed actress best known for her portrayals of the mothers of Lorraine Bracco's Karen Hill in Goodfellas and Edie Falco's Carmela Soprano in the HBO hit series The Sopranos, has passed away at the age of 89.

Shepherd's passing was confirmed by her agent to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

The actress was borned on October 31, 1934, in New York City, initially pursued a career in theater, directing and acting in numerous productions.

Her transition to the screen began in the late 1980s, with her first notable film role being Aunt Tweedy in the 1988 comedy Mystic Pizza.

However, it was her portrayal of Mary DeAngelis, Carmela Soprano's overbearing and often disapproving mother, in The Sopranos that truly cemented her place in pop culture.

Shepherd appeared in 20 episodes of the critically acclaimed series, bringing depth and nuance to the complex character of Mary.

Suzanne Shepherd as Mary DeAngelis in The Sopranos

Prior to her time on The Sopranos, Shepherd had also left a lasting impression on audiences with her performance as Karen Hill's mother in Martin Scorsese's classic gangster film Goodfellas.

In the role, she embodied the anxious and disapproving mother of a woman caught up in the dangerous world of organized crime.

Beyond her iconic roles in The Sopranos and Goodfellas, Shepherd also appeared in numerous other films and television shows throughout her career.

Her filmography includes notable roles in Lolita, The Accidental Tourist, Law & Order, and Sex in the City.