Prince Harry to lean on Meghan Markle to deal with 'loneliness'

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly missing his own home ahead of the holiday season

Prince Harry is reportedly going through a phase of ‘loneliness’ after it emerged that the Duke of Sussex was missing his home ahead of the Christmas season.

As per relationship expert Louella Alderson, while speaking to the Mirror, the Spare author likely felt an air of nostalgia given his new-found desire to return to the UK.

"It's possible that Harry may feel a sense of loneliness during the holiday season, especially if he is house-hunting in the UK and has a desire to spend Christmas in the UK this year.

"Being homesick and missing British traditions and celebrations could make the holiday periods more difficult for him."

Read More: 'Relaxed' Meghan Markle 'back in her element' after King Charles' phone call

Nonetheless, Alderson said that his wife Meghan Markle and his inner circle of American pals would likely help the Duke of Sussex deal with all his inner emotions.

"However, it's likely that he will have the support of Meghan and their children, as well as their close friends in America."

"If the people around Harry know he feels like this, they might put in extra effort to make him feel loved and at home in America during the holiday season."