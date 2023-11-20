Prince William, Princess Kate Christmas plans in peril due to Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not ready to face off with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to miss out on the Royal Family Christmas celebrations this year, should the Sussexes are to join them for the festivities.

The Sunday Times recently reported that the former royals would “readily accept” an invite to spend the holidays with King Charles and rest of the family at Sandringham.

”I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty,” one friend told the publication.

However, the revelation led royal insiders to question the reaction of the future monarchs over their father’s attempt to extend an olive branch.

They also suggested that Charles is more likely to invite his youngest son and his wife to visit him in Scotland over the New Year.

At the time, the parents of Prince George will be at their Norfolk country home.

“It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other,” the source affirmed.