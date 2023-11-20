Michael B. Jordan will return to direct ‘Creed IV’

Michael B. Jordan plays the role of Adonis Johnson Creed, son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed

Michael B. Jordan is ready to take on directorial duties for the next instalment of Creed.

The announcement was made by producer Irwin Winkler, 92, who revealed that the filming of Creed IV is set to begin in about a year.

In videos posted by Deadline, the producer was asked if Jordan, 36, will be returning to direct the upcoming movie. The producer quipped, “I’m not supposed to say, but he will be,” prompting the audience to burst into laughter.

In the same interview, Winkler confirmed that the movie was “delayed” due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended earlier this month. However, Winkler added that he is excited to continue the franchise.

“We think we have a really good story, a really good plot,” he said about the sports-drama.

Jordan, who plays the role of Adonis Johnson Creed, son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed (featured in the Rocky films), made his directorial debut with Creed III.

The third movie saw the return of original cast members Jordan, Phylicia Rashad (Mary Anne Creed), Tessa Thompson (Adonis’ wife, Bianca) and Wood Harris (Adonis’ trainer), but was the first of the franchise to not feature Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa.