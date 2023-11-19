Megan Thee Stallion disses ex in new song ‘Thee Person’

Megan Thee Stallion’s ex Pardison Fontaine, responded to her recent accusations that he cheated on her in the song Cobra by dropping a diss track titled Thee Person.



On Friday, he made the 4-minute rap song public in which he responded to the 28-year-old singer's charges.

Pardison claimed that Megan had liposuction, cheated on him with other men, and misled Gayle King about the shooting event involving Tory Lanez in an interview.

In the song, Pardison raps, "I would like to apologize for, uh, no longer keeping up with your lies, or supporting your habits to tell half-truths."

He goes on to open up about the alleged betrayal, singing, "God, I treated you like a queen, the whole time I'm a clown in your circus. I tried to pull you up out of the mud, here you are tryna drown me on purpose. This ain't for Megan Thee Stallion, it's for Megan Thee person."

The diss tune deepens their interpersonal dynamics by addressing Megan's previous accusations.

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan declared during an Instagram Live session in February 2021, publicly confirming her connection with Pardison. You guys aren't going to play with my boyfriend."

But things changed in their relationship, and they quietly called it quits.

In an unexpected turn of events, Megan Stallion was recently seen cuddling up to Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a May 2023 wedding in Italy.