Sofia Vergara’s pals give stamp of approval to new beau Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman were first seen in October

Sofia Vergara's pals have reportedly given their stamp of approval for the actress's new beau Justin Saliman after she divorced Joe Manganiello.

After reports of the lovebirds emerged, sources claimed the Modern Family actress’s pals gave their seal of approval

"They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofia didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak," the insider spilled to Life & Style.

"Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.

"Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofia,

"He’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up. Sofia seems very happy."

This comes after the pair was first seen out on a date late October following news of the actress and Manganiello's announcement of their split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they wrote in a post back in July.