King Charles spends more time with grandkids as monarch ages

King Charles has notably been spending "much more time" with his beloved grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A source said told Mail on Sunday that the monarch has been stepping up his grandfather duties and has grown incredibly close to Prince William and Kate Middleton's children.

"Charles wants to spend more time with his grandchildren," the source said.

"There's so much love there.

"Before, they were miles away from the Waleses but geographically they are now much closer so he can spend more time with them, and he's very glad [of it]."

Earlier, the Prince of Cambridge spoke fondly about his father attending to his grandfather duties.



"It's something I'm working more heavily on, put it that way," he said back in 2018.

"I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.

"Now he's reached his 70th year it's a perfect time to consolidate a little bit because, as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health's OK – and he's the fittest man I know but, equally, I want him to be fit until he's 95.

"So having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to play around with the grandchildren.

"Because when he's there, he's brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."