Shah Rukh Khan, other B-town stars cheer for India in World Cup final

Bollywood A-listers were spotted in attendance during the historic game of cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.
As the nail-biting match is underway, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen cheering for Team India in viral videos.
Earlier today, the King Khan of B-town arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad alongside his wife, Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone also marked her presence with her husband Ranveer Singh, wearing Indian blue jerseys.
Notably, Tiger 3 co-stars, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were invited as a guests in a cricket show, also extended their best wishes to Team India.
Salman said, "I only pray that India defeats by a large margin."
In response, Kaif optimistically said, "Definitely, I think Tiger 3 has been lucky for us, and this is going to be, fingers crossed, India's third World Cup. And I think we are just waiting for them to lift that trophy finally."
