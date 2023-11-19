Shah Rukh Khan, other B-town stars cheer for India in World Cup final

File Footage

Bollywood A-listers were spotted in attendance during the historic game of cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.



As the nail-biting match is underway, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen cheering for Team India in viral videos.

Earlier today, the King Khan of B-town arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad alongside his wife, Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone also marked her presence with her husband Ranveer Singh, wearing Indian blue jerseys.

Notably, Tiger 3 co-stars, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were invited as a guests in a cricket show, also extended their best wishes to Team India.

Salman said, "I only pray that India defeats by a large margin."

In response, Kaif optimistically said, "Definitely, I think Tiger 3 has been lucky for us, and this is going to be, fingers crossed, India's third World Cup. And I think we are just waiting for them to lift that trophy finally."