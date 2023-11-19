Prince Harry confronts 'hurtful' divorce rumors with Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly hurt and sickened by the circulating rumors about him and Meghan Markle.



Several reports alleged the Sussexes’ marriage was seeing the end of time due to their soaring money issues as well different career prospects.

Weighing in on their relationship, former editor of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter expressed it will be measured in “years not decades.”

He also claimed the Suits alum is merely using the royal status of her husband to sky-rocket to fame, power, and wealth.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, an insider revealed the Spare author is thoroughly disappointed at Carter for his speculative remarks as the journalist is “hugely respected within society circles," according to the Mirror.

It could lead people to assume he has "inside knowledge about any tension in their relationship,” which is untrue.

"Their enemies inside The Firm will be laughing,” the source shared.

They continued: "It's humiliating for them and divorce is absolutely not an option - they have kids, and despite everything, they really do love each other.”

Noting that the Invictus Games mogul is “incredibly sensitive” about Graydon’s comments, the source affirmed, “He finds it sickening that people think Meghan used him as a stepping stone.”