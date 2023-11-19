Meghan Markle's 'missing' engagement ring set for a new look

Reports claimed that Meghan Markle damaged her ring and had sent it for repair

Meghan Markle's engagement ring is reportedly in the works of getting a revamped look after the royal's missing sparkler caused a flurry.

Speaking about the ring in question, jewellery expert Anya Walsh spoke to GB News and mused over the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex changing up the ring's design after several reports claimed that the former actress reportedly lost or damaged her ring.

Walsh said: "Meghan Markle's first engagement ring design featured a diamond trilogy set on a classic yellow gold band.

"She then updated it to a finer, more delicate diamond-set band.

"In the same way, we see many women favouring more slender designs when it comes to their choice of ring.

"They even go as far as redesigning their jewellery for a refreshed modern look.

"Perhaps Meghan Markle is looking to update her design to something a little more abstract.

"She could retain the same three diamonds but re-arrange them in a cluster that creates a more intriguing pattern.

"This is something we have seen other celebrities do in the past few years."