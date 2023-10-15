Meghan Markle's 'missing engagement ring' taken off for 'sentimental' reason

Meghan Markle was noted without her engagement ring from Prince Harry, sparking conversation of a potential split

The absence of Meghan Markle's engagement ring from her latest public appearances have emerged as a 'sentimental' move that relates to her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to Mirror, royal jewellery expert Ben Roberts said that that the Suits actress's decision to remove the sparkler, which was notably made from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's jewellery collection, revealed that she was a 'devoted mother'.

"Meghan's missing engagement ring has sparked a lot of debate over recent months, but the real reason why she is sporting a far more conservative ring is testament to her hands-on approach as a philanthropist and, above all, a devoted mother," he said.

"Meghan’s unwavering commitment to charitable causes became particularly apparent when one of the diamonds from her exquisite three-stone ring reportedly came loose during her philanthropic work."

The expert went on to explain: "Over the six years since Harry and Meghan’s engagement, the ring will have endured natural wear and tear which would require comprehensive restoration from highly specialised jewelers for a ring of such cultural and historical significance.

"This work would extend over several weeks, if not months."