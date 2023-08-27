Meghan Markle 'loses diamonds, damages band' of $200k engagement ring

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s decision to change the design on her engagement ring came with unexpected consequences after it was reported that the Duchess either damaged the band or lost the diamonds after it was a no-show in her latest apperance.



After the former Suits actress was spotted without the sparkler during a meetup with friends, many began assuming of her going through marital troubles with her husband Prince Harry.

However, it was later clarified that she had sent the ring to a jeweller to get it fixed.

A jewellry expert said that the reason behind the royal’s move to stop wearing her ring likely came as a result of Meghan swapping out the ring’s original yellow gold band for a micro pave band.

Weighing in on this, engagement ring Laura Taylor said that the design choice overall weakened the strength of the ring so much so that it had to be sent to a jeweller to get it fixed.

"While the updated design is beautiful, micro pave bands often prioritise the number of diamonds over the strength of the ring, usually leading to a more fragile piece," she told Express.

"For those considering a micro pave, we usually suggest that the ring is only worn occasionally and that extra care is taken.

"This is because a slight knock to the ring can dislodge the diamonds and warp the band.

"Dirt can easily get trapped between the tiny diamonds and build up over time, so wearing it less frequently also helps to keep the ring in good condition."

Considering that Meghan wore her ring daily, the jewellry expert said that it was likely that she lost some diamonds or damaged the band of the $200,000 piece.

"As Meghan wears her engagement ring daily, it is highly likely that she accidentally knocked the ring and lost some diamonds or damaged the band."

"This type of damage requires the ring to be sent to a professional jeweller for repairs.

"As it is a more complex band, it can sometimes take a little longer when compared to standard engagement ring repairs."