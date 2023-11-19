Gordon Ramsay marks first outing after welcoming sixth child

Gordon Ramsay attended F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas with his eldest daughter Holly

Gordon Ramsay appeared happy to spend time with his eldest daughter Holly, just a week after he welcomed his sixth child with wife Tana.

The father-daughter duo posed for photos during the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Friday, with the restaurateur marking his first outing as a dad of six, via Daily Mail.

The MasterChef US judge, 57, was dressed in a white T-shirt and a marl cardigan to watch the racing event. Meanwhile, his daughter, Holly, 23, cut a smart casual look with a black scoop neck top with a matching blazer paired with sequined black jeans.

Ramsay and his wife made the announcement on Instagram as they shared heartwarming photos of their new son, Jesse James Ramsay. The couple are also parents to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, both 23, Matilda, 22, and Oscar, 4.

Read More: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana announce the birth of their sixth child together

Las Vegas Grand Prix events were scheduled for November 16 through 18, with the race itself on Saturday night.

The Grand Prix became a star-studded event as many celebrities flocked to the event. The inaugural event was headlined by Kylie Minogue, with other acts including Tiesto, John Legend, Journey, Keith Urban, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, J Balvin and Andra Day.