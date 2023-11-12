Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana announce the birth of their sixth child together

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay welcomed their sixth bundle of joy.

The MasterChef US judge, 57, and his wife, 49, made the announcement on Instagram as they shared heartwarming photos of their new son.

Gordon, who celebrates his birthday on November 8th, expressed that his newborn is an ‘amazing birthday present.’

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done,” wrote Gordon alongside a carousel post.

In the images, Tana is seen practising skin-to-skin contact with the newborn as Gordon gives his new son a forehead kiss.



Meanwhile, Tana also took to her social media to talk about her ‘nerve wracking’ pregnancy. “It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much,” she wrote adding a heart emoji.

Gordon and Tana, who wed in December 1996, are already parents to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, both 23, Matilda, 22, and Oscar, 4.



Many of their famous friends congratulated the couple.

Victoria Beckham wrote, “Congratulations xxx we love u all xx”

Jeremy Renner commented, “Congratulations,” with a champagne popping emoji.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman wrote, Congrats mate!”