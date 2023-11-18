Jennifer Lopez supports husband Ben Affleck at his charity event at The Palazzo in Las Vegas

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez exuded glamour as she stood by her husband, Ben Affleck, at the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament held at The Palazzo in Las Vegas on Friday.



The 54-year-old On The Floor hitmaker, recently spotted with Affleck and his son Samuel in a $450k Rolls-Royce, graced the red carpet alongside the 51-year-old Oscar winner and other celebrities like John Hamm from Mad Men

Affleck co-established the Eastern Congo Initiative in 2010, focusing on advocacy and funding for the people of eastern Congo.

Lopez turned heads in a black figure-hugging David Koma dress featuring a sultry sheer cutout on the front. She accessorized with sparkling silver earrings and carried a black glittering clutch.

Supporting her husband, whom she married in 2022, Lopez joined Affleck at the fundraiser coinciding with the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas.

Affleck looked dapper in a three-piece blue suit with a partially unbuttoned white dress shirt.