Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck relish each other's company in style

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck enjoyed a leisurely weekend outing on Sunday.
The 54-year-old Let's Get Loud hitmaker and the 51-year-old Batman star, who made a stylish pair at the LACMA gala the previous night, indulged in some shopping at a Hollywood flea market.
The mother-of-two donned a cozy beige turtleneck sweater and light-washed flared denim pants. She completed her look with lightly tinted sunglasses and a chic brown purse.
She pulled her brunette tresses into an elegant ponytail and added some height with a pair of white platform heels.
Meanwhile, the director opted for a casual grey t-shirt adorned with a lightning bolt motif, blue jeans, and colorful Nike sneakers.
The couple strolled hand-in-hand, with Lopez enjoying a lollipop during their outing.
After browsing their local market for bargains, the A-list couple worked up an appetite and headed to The Ivy for dinner.
The previous night, they looked stunning at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
