50 Cent's microphone toss misses mark, escapes legal repercussions

Rap star 50 Cent has managed to avoid criminal charges stemming from an incident in August during which he threw a microphone off the stage, reportedly striking a concertgoer.

The case was initially presented as a felony to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, but the office ultimately declined to pursue charges.

The incident occurred during 50 Cent's performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Video footage captured by fans showed the rapper, 48, throwing two faulty microphones from the stage towards the crew, who were positioned near the crowd.

While the footage did not definitively capture the landing of the microphones, photos surfaced showing the alleged victim, Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, with multiple head and face lacerations.

Following the incident, Monegain filed a police report, and the case was sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office for further consideration. However, the City Attorney's office has decided not to press charges against 50 Cent.

After the incident, a source told People magazine, "This is an unfortunate isolated incident where someone was in a restricted area they should not have been."

Scott Leemon, 50 Cent's lawyer, refuted the incident's intentionality at the time.

"Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," Leemon told the outlet in a statement.

"Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."