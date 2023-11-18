Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel move ‘under radar’ after Britney Spears’ memoir

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who share two sons, have been married for 11 years

Justin Timberlake appears to be in a great place despite receiving backlash following his ex, Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.

The SexyBack singer, 42, made his first public appearance alongside his wife, Jessica Biel for the Hollywood premiere of his new film Trolls Band Together on Wednesday. He was also joined by former *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Spears in her memoir claimed that she had an abortion 20 years ago because Timberlake “didn't want to be a father.” She also claimed that the singer had cheated on her multiple times during their relationship from 1999 to 2002.

Also Read: Justin Timberlake silently plots revenge following Britney Spears’ allegations

However, the Mirrors singer, who shared a carousel post on Friday, appeared unfazed posing with Biel and ‘the boys’ alongside the Trolls cast.

An insider told People Magazine that Timberlake is “happy at home with Jess and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place.”

Timberlake and Biel have moved to a ‘low-key’ location after 11 years of marriage to live a life away from the spotlight and enjoy a cosy and quiet life with two sons.

“It’s a chill, beautiful place that’s flown under the radar until more recently. Now we see all these celebrities here all the time,” the source shared.

“But I’m sure Justin and Jess also like it because people aren’t hanging out with them because of who they are, they actually like them and they do fit in,” the insider said, adding that the pair is “happy, laid-back and cute together.”