Justin Timberlake silently plots revenge following Britney Spears’ allegations

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002

Justin Timberlake has silently been plotting his vindication since Britney Spears’ allegations.

Ever since the Princess of Pop released her memoir last month, Timberlake has been laying low amidst all the backlash he has received for his treatment of Spears during and after their relationship.

But The National Enquirer reported Friday via Radar Online that though he initially tried to “ride” out the storm of controversy and scandal, the NSYNC frontman, is now planning to take legal action against Spears.

Sources told the outlet that the Cry Me a River singer has been “miserable” ever since Spears’ bombshell allegations turned fans and even some Hollywood A-Listers, including Madonna, against him and his wife Jessica Biel.

In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears alleged that Timberlake pressured her into an abortion when they were dating because he wasn’t ready to become a father, even though Spears felt ready to become a mother.

The tell-all memoir further detailed their publicised and contentious breakup, which involved mutual cheating, though Spears initially took the fall, staining her public image.

Subsequently, enraged fans flocked to Timberlake and Biel’s social media, with internet trolls dragging the couple online, forcing them to restrict their comments.

Now, an insider privy to The National Enquirer revealed that “Justin is furious and looking at legal options. He’s fully prepared to take Britney to court and make her pay!”