'Prince William, Harry will never reunite'

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is beyond repair.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, who's also considered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend, has shared some untold stories in his new book that suggest Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is beyond repair.



The claims appeared to be a shock for those who still cling to the fact that two royal brother will eventually reconcile and become as close as they once were.



Prince William "doesn’t want to know" his brother, claims co-author of "Finding Freedom" in shocking extracts from his new book, "Endgame", published by a media outlet.

The claims appeared to put to bed any semblance of hope that William and Harry will be reunited in the future as their father King Charles also wants two brothers to heal the rift in his life.

Scobie, in an excerpt shared with PEOPLE, claims William "doesn’t want to know" his younger brother, and believes that he has been "brainwashed by an army of therapists."



The author claims in the book: "I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view."

Scobie went on writing: "These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown. They will never see eye-to-eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides … that won’t change."