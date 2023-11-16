Kevin Hart to be honoured with Mark Twain Prize in comedy

Kevin Hart will reportedly be honoured with the Kennedy Centre’s Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.



In a statement issued to media via USA Today, Kennedy Centre President Deborah F. Rutter said, “For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives.”

“We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career,” stated Deborah.

It is pertinent to mention that Mark Twain for American Humour annually honours performers who have made a great impact on humour and culture.

Kevin also expressed his gratitude to the Mark Twain Prize, adding, “To be honoured in this commemorative year feels surreal.”

“Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life. I am grateful to the Kennedy Centre for recognising my voice and impact on culture,” added the comedian.

For the unversed, Kevin started his career as a stand-up comedian in teens. He made his movie debut in the 2002 movie Paper Soldiers and rose to fame with 2005 movie, The 40-Year-Old-Virgin.

Kevin became one of country’s most bankable performers with 11 of his movies opening at number one at the box office. His movies grossed more than $4.23 billion in global revenue.

Meanwhile, the comedian will receive his prize at the Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts on March 24.