Paul Burrell reveals The Crown is going to 'upset' William and Harry

Former royal butler Paul Burrell proudly revealed that he has received the 'all clear' from doctors after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.



The 65-year-old spoke about his health and shared insights on the new series of The Crown during an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday.

During his appearance on the ITV morning show, Burrell, who served alongside and was a confidante of Diana, Princess of Wales, for ten years until her death in 1997, expressed that the latest season of The Crown is likely to upset many people.



He said: 'Well I'm happy to tell you I saw my consultant last week and she gave me the all clear.

Paul was diagnosed with the disease last summer.

Paul admitted I'm A Celebrity All Stars 'literally saved my life' thanks to health tests before heading off to film the show in South Africa which later revealed he had cancer.

Elsewhere in the interview with Lorraine, Paul joined royal correspondent Russell Myers to discuss the controversy around the new series of The Crown.

As a preview from a clip leading up to Diana's crash in The Crown appeared on screen, Paul had to look away as he finds it 'too difficult' to watch.

He said: 'I can't watch that, it's too graphic and too much. It will upset William and Harry and upset a lot of people watching that. It's very emotional isn't it.

He added: 'I find this very difficult this series I don't know if I can watch it. I found it easier to watch it at the beginning, the first series of The Crown because it's far enough away isn't it, in history for us to be not emotionally involved.

'But this series, I am emotionally invested in it and I am going to be critical of it because it is a dramatisation of it. It's Hollywood, it's not real life.

'I personally think the Princess was misrepresented and misinterpreted all her life, and here we go again with The Crown, it's not the real Diana.

'The real Diana I knew was a fighter, she wasn't shy and retiring, she fought for what she believed in and she fought for her boys.'



