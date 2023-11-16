Travis Kelce ‘apologizes’ for leaving Taylor Swift’s father ‘hanging’

Travis Kelce missed a high five from Scott Swift

Travis Kelce is sorry for missing a “high five” from Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift.



During the Bejeweled singer's November 11 Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, the NFL player was so taken aback by a lyric change that alluded to their relationship that he unavoidably missed a bonding moment with her father, Scott Swift.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce's mother reveals her true feelings about Taylor Swift

On the Nov. 15 edition of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce addressed his brother, saying, "You were so shocked, you left Scott hanging."

In a now-viral video from that night at the concert, Travis puts his hands behind his head and cheers as Scott raises his hands to give the Kansas City Chiefs player a high five and pats him on the back. And the 34-year-old regretted losing out on their special time together.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," Travis replied. "Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."

The tight end said that the moment still surprised him, although he admitted to knowing that Taylor, 33, was preparing to change the lyrics.

ALSO READ: What fans think of Taylor Swift’s discreet message to Travis Kelce?

"Yeah, no, had no clue that—well, I might have had a little bit of a clue," he revealed to Jason.

"But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh, sh... she really just said that.'"