Will Smith speaks out on Duane Martin affair allegations

Will Smith and Duane Martin's friendship dates back to decades

Will Smith vehemently denied rumors of affair with his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.

A rep for the actor spoke out after his alleged former assistant claimed that he once walked in on Smith and Martin in a compromising position.

"This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” the spokesperson told TMZ.

In a now-viral interview with internet personality Tasha K, Brother Bilaal revealed he worked as a personal assistant for the Emancipation actor.

He recounted that the incident occurred during the Hollywood Hurry Up and Wait game, when he found Smith and Martin engaged in an intimate act in the latter’s dressing room.

Besides disputing the claims, the Oscar winner is also anticipating taking legal action against Bilaal, a source told the outlet.

Smith and Martin’s friendship dates back to decades, prompting it to be frequently misinterpreted as something romantic.

The pair first met on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1993. They also starred together in Six Degrees of Separation in the same year.

It is pertinent to note that both Smith and Martin married their respective spouses, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tisha Campbell after meeting each other.

The conjecture gathered momentum after Campbell filed for divorce from Martin in 2020.