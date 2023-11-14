Prince Harry receives major snub from Netflix amid multi-million deal

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may have a big contract with Netflix now but he had strong feelings towards a particular show by the streaming giant.

However, it appears that now Netflix delivered a dig to the royal, as they take little notice of the royal.

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior working royal positions in 2020, Harry was determined to not let Netflix portray him in its series The Crown.

Royal biographer Angela Levin recalled to GB News that Harry had once invited her to do an interview at his palace.

“I went along and the first thing he said to me was, are you watching The Crown? And it was the second series, I had no wish to watch The Crown,” Levin shared. “But I thought, you can't say that to him. I said, well, I haven't yet, but if you think I should, I'll get it.”

Harry then told the royal biographer that he “will not allow them to do anything” on him. He stated, “I will stop it before they do that.”

Levin noted that although Prince William’s estranged brother has had “loads of business deals” with Netflix, they “take no notice of him whatsoever.”

The biographer added, “They’re going to do that. They’re putting him in as a little boy who drinks, who smokes, who hates his brother, and as a rascal, he was a rascal. He wanted to join the boys who were naughty at Eton and he did. But I think it’s very horrible to actually see yourself like that.”