Louise Thompson is secretly married to Ryan Libbey?

Louise Thompson sparks speculation of secret marriage with Ryan Libbey after referring to him as her 'husband.'

The 33-year-old Made In Chelsea star got engaged to the personal trainer, 33, in 2018, planning to marry the following year.

However, they called off the wedding six months before the scheduled ceremony at London's Kew Gardens in December, citing the need to 'see the bigger picture.'

Despite wedding planning taking a backseat, Louise hinted at a possible elopement in a recent Instagram post on Sunday.

Sharing a snap of their two-year-old son Leo-Hunter's wardrobe, she quipped: 'POV [point of view] You go into your child's clothing drawer and notice that your husband has put a bunch of your T-shirts in there. I now I'm small but I'm not THAT small.'

A year after cancelling her big day with Ryan, Louise told MailOnline: 'I am just not sure exactly what I want yet' as she spoke about any further wedding planning.