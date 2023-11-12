 
close
Monday November 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor reminisces Diwali memories with late mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shares that following religious traditions makes her feel closer to her late mother Sridevi

By Anika Khan
November 12, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor recalls heartfelt Diwali memories with late mother Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor recalls heartfelt Diwali memories with late mother Sridevi 

Janhvi Kapoor recently admitted that the festival of Diwali brings back beautiful old memories attached to her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi. 

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood actress shared that she has grown up in a household where traditions have been a big part of her family and her childhood.

"My mother always enjoyed decorating the house on this day. We would have a Diwali pooja," the 26-year-old actress recalled. 

Janhvi added that the Indian heritage, traditions and culture have always been a big part of her family.

"[My mother] has always been a very religious person. I guess my investment in all of these traditions makes me feel closer to mom," the Dhadak star said. 

She further shared that her mother always used to wear traditional Pattu [silk] saree at festivals like Diwali and Karwa Chauth.  

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors