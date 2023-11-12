Janhvi Kapoor reminisces Diwali memories with late mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor recalls heartfelt Diwali memories with late mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor recently admitted that the festival of Diwali brings back beautiful old memories attached to her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood actress shared that she has grown up in a household where traditions have been a big part of her family and her childhood.



"My mother always enjoyed decorating the house on this day. We would have a Diwali pooja," the 26-year-old actress recalled.



Janhvi added that the Indian heritage, traditions and culture have always been a big part of her family.

"[My mother] has always been a very religious person. I guess my investment in all of these traditions makes me feel closer to mom," the Dhadak star said.



She further shared that her mother always used to wear traditional Pattu [silk] saree at festivals like Diwali and Karwa Chauth.