Kajol recalls her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on 'Baazigar' set

Kajol penned a heartfelt note as her popular film Baazigar completed 30 years of its release today, on November 12, 2023.



Taking to Instagram, the actress recalled her memorable journey by sharing a few unseen photos from the movie.

The B-town diva disclosed that she met with her close pal Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on the film's set.

"Baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji [late Indian choreographer], the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan, The first time I met Anu Malik," she shared.



The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress revealed that she was only 17-year-old during the shooting of 1993 crime thriller film.



While showering love on the makers and cast of the movie, Kajol wrote, "Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child. And how can I forget @therealxt , @iam_johnylever , @theshilpashetty."



The 49-year-old Bollywood star admitted that till today the evergreen songs and captivating dialogues of Baazigar bring a huge smile to her face.

"So many good memories and unstoppable laughter," Kajol concluded her note.

