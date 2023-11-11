Taylor Swift cancels Buenos Aires show to enjoy date night with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift calls out Buenos Aires show to enjoy date night Travis Kelce?

"Fearless" singer Taylor Swift - who called off her show in Buenos Aires, citing bad weather, on Friday - was seen enjoying a date night with Travis Kelce in the town.

The two lovebirds reportedly grabbed a dinner in a private room at Elena restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel.



Travis picture emerged after pop superstar Swift cancelled her Friday show, citing bad weather, with a storm that forecasters say could produce up to 2 inches of rain, lightning and 40-mph winds.

"I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. Due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!" Swift wrote on social media Friday afternoon.

Kelce , who said yes to Swift's heart's call and flew to Argentina to please his 'girlfriend', would surely be thanking to the weather for forcing Swift to call off the show as he was restless to have her company of singer.

Some social media users hilariously alleged that Swift also took advantage of the weather to enjoy a date night with the Athlete.

Kelce and Swift "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and that "they also left holding hands." The crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out, and Travis was beaming,” a source told People. The NFL star also reportedly met Swift's dad, Scott Kingsley there.

Their outing occurred hours after the NFL star was seen exiting a jet at an airport near Buenos Aires. Although Kelce is currently in the middle of the football season, he was able to make the trip abroad due to his team being on their bye week.

