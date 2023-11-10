Taylor Swift leaves fans baffled with stunt in Argentina amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift leaves fans baffled with stunt in Argentina amid romance with Travis Kelce

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who took to the stage in Argentina on the international leg of her sold-out tour Thursday night, sparked reactions from fans with her choice of song amid her romance with Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old hitmaker appeared teasing her fans amid her whirlwind romance with the athlete by singing her hit single as she sang: "Uh-oh, I'm fallin' in love / Oh no, I'm fallin' in love again / Oh, I'm fallin' in love / I thought the plane was goin' down / How'd you turn it right around?"



ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s fans believe MAJOR announcement is on the cards

Swift, who's currently dating NFL star Kelce, got emotional while singing to thousands of fans at her Eras Tour concert in Argentina.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker's emotions were obvious on her face while thrilling the music lovers with her single, with some speculating as the singer is desperately missing her new beau and wants him to be there with her at the moment.



The concertgoers were very quick to point out how their beloved musician appeared to smile in a giddy way while singing the chorus, with one person sharing some screen grabs from a live stream of the show, writing: "I’M NOT CRYING AT THE WAY SHE SMILED AT 'OH, I’M FALLING IN LOVE."

Another admirer of Swift also shared the clip with the caption: She seems confused to say yes to her heart's call."

The third one urged Swift to "heed the call of your heart to fulfil your life plan," seemingly asking the star to reveal her feelings about Kelce.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift cancels Buenos Aires show to enjoy date night with Travis Kelce?

It's being speculated that Travis Kelce, who was absent from the first night of her string of Argentina shows, will soon fly out to the country to join his 'girlfriend'.



It is to mention here that the singer often delves into her back catalogue of hits to surprise fans with songs that are not on the setlist.

For night one of her three Argentina shows, Taylor thrilled fans with The Very First Night - a vault track from her re-recorded album Red, and Labyrinth - from her 2022 album Midnights.