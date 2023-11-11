King Charles graces magazine cover ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles praised as 'a very resilient human being' by a renowned photographer

The King marked the launch of his Coronation Food Project with an image captured by world-renowned photographer John Waddell Rankin



King Charles III, who's set to celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14, appeared on the front cover of a magazine ahead of his major milestone.



The Britain's monarch featured on the front page of the Big Issue, in a picture taken by world-renowned photographer John Waddell Rankin in the Clarence House Gardens on October 2023 to mark the King's big day.

Rankin, who also captured a famous photo of late Queen Elizabeth as part of her Golden Jubilee in 2002, said of the King's picture: "It was an absolute honour to shoot this specifically for the magazine and specifically around the Coronation Food Project, which I’m a big supporter of, and is something we don’t talk about enough.

The photographer, according to The Independent, also praised the monarch in his own words, saying: "He’s a very resilient human being. I think that’s what I got from him, that kind of steely determination."

This handout photograph released by Buckingham Palace on November 10, 2023, shows Britain's King Charles III appearing on the front cover of The Big Issue magazine.

"Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste — and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one," said King Charles in the feature.