Rebekah Vardy gives ‘warning’ to Coleen Rooney amid tell all Wagatha memoir?

It seems as if Rebekah Vardy is giving a warning to Coleen Rooney about serious allegations against her.

The WAG, who was embroiled in the infamous Wagatha Christie scandal in May 2022, shared the cryptic post on Friday afternoon without any explanatory caption, yet it seemed timed to the release of Coleen Rooney's tell all memoir, My Account.

While Rebekah didn't mention Coleen, the inspirational post focused on feeling like 'you're enough'.

Taking the post from @momentaryhappiness, it read: 'You are enough even on the days you don't feel it.

'On your lowest days, you know the ones where you don't even feel like getting out of bed, you're enough on those days too.

‘'When you're exhausted, run off your feet and didn't finish everything you needed to that day, you're enough then too.

'You are enough, you are always enough, and you always will be. Be kind to yourself. Today and always.'

On Thursday Coleen appeared on This Morning where she told hosts she wants to leave what happened with Rebekah in the past.

Asked by hosts Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes how she feels about Rebekah, she said: 'I don't need to think about it.

'I've got my own family and friends and… I'm obviously focussing on this (my book and series) at the minute but going into Christmas, I want a nice family Christmas.

'And going into the New Year… just breathe and see what happens, this is my account, this is how I felt. I don't want to think of the other side's.'

Coleen also recently took aim at Rebekah in her Disney+ documentary, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, where the star took the opportunity to share her side of the story.

Yet Rebekah refused to respond to the documentary as she fled abroad to Dubai with her family ahead of the film's release.

As well as the Wagatha Christie scandal, Coleen's memoir sees the mother-of-four finally break her silence on her husband Wayne's cheating and prostitute scandals.