Spiros Focas, ‘Rambo 3’ and ‘Jewel of the Nile’ Greek actor dies at 86

Spiros Focas, a Greek actor died Friday at the age of 86.



The news of the actor’s death, who also starred in Rambo 3 and Jewel of the Nile, was confirmed by his family.

Focas's widow said on Facebook that he passed away in a rehabilitation facility outside of Athens.

Paying homage, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni described Focas as one of the "best known and most loved" actors in the nation.

Focas, whose real name is Spyros Androutsopoulos, was born in the port city of Patras in 1937. He moved to Italy in 1959 to pursue a four-decade career in film and television.

Focas, a famous director who collaborated with Luchino Visconti and Vincente Minnelli, was a striking resemblance of the Egyptian star Omar Sharif. Focas starred in Visconti's 1960 masterpiece Rocco and his Brothers.

His most famous roles were in the 1980s, when he starred alongside Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito as the villain Omar in Jewel of the Nile and as an Afghan Mujahideen warrior in Rambo 3.

He battled poor health and financial difficulties while residing in the city of Corinth in recent years. In July, he had to evacuate his home due to flames nearby, and he was admitted to the hospital.

"Fate was good to me, but in the end I did not get to roll double sixes," he told Star TV three years ago.

Focas left behind his wife and daughter.