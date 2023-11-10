Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky separation, major relationship update revealed

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky separation: Sources reveal major relationship update

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship is on the edge of uncertainty as the pair is not taking couple’s therapy.



The estranged couple wants “space” from each other during their split, as per Page Six.

According to insiders who spoke to TMZ on Friday, the split pair is "doing pretty much everything separately, including therapy," in order to "explore individually."

The source emphasized that despite her unintentional D-word utterance at BravoCon 2023 last week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the real estate broker are not discussing a divorce.

“Look, they may get back together, but they may not. They just don’t know right now,” one insider told TMZ. “They will decide at some point whether they stay married, but not now.”

After 27 years of marriage, Page Six announced in July that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, had split up. However, they soon issued a joint statement claiming that rumors of their "divorcing are untrue."

“Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they confessed at the time.

After that, Richards and Umansky have been evasive about their relationship status, but at the end of September, they announced their split.