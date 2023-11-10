Elon Musk to get own biopic with production in works with A24

Elon Musk’s biopic has started development with A24, with Darren Aronofsky confirmed to direct the tech mogul’s life on-camera.



The screenplay will be based on Walter Isaacson's official biography of the controversial tech giant, which was released in September, Variety confirms.

The 2015 Steve Jobs movie from Universal, featuring Michael Fassbender as the Apple CEO, was also an adaptation of Walter Isaacson's book.

The outlet further reports via sources that there was fierce rivalry between studios and filmmakers to option Isaacson's book, with A24 winning the bidding battle.

The Oscar-nominated film The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, was also most recently directed by Aronofsky, who is renowned for his surrealistic and frequently psychologically charged films.

Requiem for a Dream (2000), Black Swan (2010), and Mother! (2017) are just a few of his previous credits. Aronofsky was nominated for an Oscar for best director for his efforts on Black Swan, and Portman ultimately took home the best actress prize.

Musk initially gained fame in 2002 when he established SpaceX, a business that manufactures spacecraft.

He was also one of the first investors in Tesla, rising through the ranks to become CEO, product architect, and chairman of the automotive behemoth (a role he left in 2018 due to an SEC lawsuit).

The most recent was when Musk controversially decided to pay $44 billion to acquire Twitter and rename it X.