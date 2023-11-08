Timbaland suggests Justin Timberlake should've 'Put muzzle' on Britney Spears

Timbaland ignited a firestorm among Britney Spears' fans as his recent comments resurfaced, where he urged Britney's ex, Justin Timberlake, to "muzzle" her.

Timbaland came under intense scrutiny after a video of his conversation with fellow producer 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., recorded on October 30, began circulating widely.



During the event titled Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation, an audience member raised a question to Timbaland, whose real name is Timothy Zachery Mosley, about Justin Timberlake's song Cry Me A River.

The song famously emerged as a breakup anthem inspired by Timberlake's split from Britney Spears.

The audience member noted that it had resurfaced in the news due to Britney's new memoir, The Woman In Me.

Timbaland's response in this context sparked intense reactions and discussions among fans of the pop icon.

The music producer interrupted a question from the audience to make derogatory remarks about the 41-year-old pop superstar, Britney Spears, labeling her as 'crazy.'

He went on to express his opinion that Justin Timberlake should have taken steps to silence her.





