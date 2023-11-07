King Charles to unveil statue of late Queen ahead of his 75th birthday

King Charles to pay a special tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Phillip this Saturday

King Charles, who's set to celebrate his 75thy birth day on November 14, will pay a special tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Phillip this Saturday.

A statue of the late monarch and her husband is set to be unveiled by her son, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla on remembrance day.

The King and Queen are said to unveil the statue during the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, according to GB News' Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker.



The journalist made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, as he wrote: "The King and Queen will unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday when they attend @PoppyLegion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall."

The Festival is dedicated to all those who have served and sacrificed for Britain and the Commonwealth. This year's event will take place on Saturday 11 November 2023 with performances at 2pm and 7pm.

Earlier, Cameron shared that Prince Harry’s spokesperson has denied he snubbed an invite to King Charles’ birthday.

He wrote: "In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."