Holly Willoughby ends break with first appearance after This Morning exit

The former television presenter had stepped down from the spotlight a month ago

Holly Willoughby has made her return to spotlight a month after the television personality announced her shocking departure from This Morning.

For her hiatus-ending return, the former daytime host collaborated with Love Island stars Laura Whitmore and Tasha Ghouri for a fundraising campaign for children.

Photos from the campaign showed Willoughby smiling from ear-to-ear as she donned a Christmas sweater, black leggings and a Santa hat.

Speaking about the charitable campaign, the television personality said: "Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it’s so easy to get involved!

"Simply put on your favourite Christmas jumper on 7th December and donate £2. You don’t even need a new jumper to take part, you can dig out an old knot that you’ve had for years or go to a charity stop and find a cool vintage one."

This development comes after the former daytime host announced her departure from the ITV show after she was named in a kidnap and murder plot.

In a post on Instagram, she said that she was no longer hosting the show in a bid to be closer to her family.

"I’ve let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to ‘This Morning,’" she wrote.

She continued: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together."