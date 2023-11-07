Jennifer Garner and John Miller put on rare PDA display during lunch date

Jennifer Garner engaged in some rare PDA with her long-term boyfriend, John Miller.

The 13 Going on 30 star, stepped out with her on-again off-again beau for a weekend lunch date in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Photographs obtained by Page Six show 51-year-old actress holding hands with the CEO of Cali Group (which own the CaliBurger chain), looking in good spirits as they strolled through the streets.

Garner went all-out for her afternoon date, dressed up in a long-sleeved gray top tucked into a black skirt, accessorised with a gold necklace, sheer black stockings, a wrist watch, dark shades, and loafers.

Meanwhile, Miller went with a more casual look in a blue plaid flannel shirt, jeans, and tan boots.

After divorcing from her husband Ben Affleck in 2018, Garner sparked a new romance with Miller that same year.

The pair briefly separated, but reconciled the next year in 2021, and has been inseparable since.

During the separation, Garner told People Magazine that marriage was “far from” her mind, and that aa legal union would not “need to be a part” of her future relationships.