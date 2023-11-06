Prince Harry rejects offer of reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry won’t be having an anticipated reunion with the Royal Family anytime soon.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly declined an invitation from King Charles to attend his 75th birthday party next week.

The silver jubilee milestone celebration of the British monarch will be joined by his close friends and family at Clarence House.

The latest snub by the Spare author follows his refusal to spend the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in Scotland in September.

A friend of the King reflected on the nature of relationship between the father-son duo in a conversation with The Sunday Times.

“When he gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet,” they explained.

“But he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one,” the pal continued. “There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon.”

“There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is under way after the aftershocks of the book and interviews.

“But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is,” they added.