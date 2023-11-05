Meghan Markle frontrunner choice for Real Housewives spin-off

Meghan Markle has been tipped as a frontrunner choice for a spin-off of Real Housewives.

During an appearance at the annual BravoCon gathering in Las Vegas, Andy Cohen, executive producer of Bravo, revealed he’d like to see the Duchess of Sussex in his next reality show.

The reality TV show franchise of Real Housewives chronicles the life of affluent women in different regions of the United States, including Orange County, Atlanta, and more.

Hence, the prospect of the former actress starring in one of the spin-offs is not far-reaching, owing to her residence in the elite neighborhood in Montecito, California, with Prince Harry.

The former royals relocated to America after calling time on their royal duties nearly four years ago.

Sources recently revealed that the parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were being eyed by momager Kris Jenner to make a cameo in their hit family reality show, The Kardashians.

“It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon,” they told Bella Magazine.

“Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative,” the insider shared.