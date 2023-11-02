Prince William, Kate Middleton send a message to haters with latest outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William tease haters with their latest outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are visiting groups dedicated to the mental health of young people, have returned to stun their fans after a brief family break.



The Prince and Princess of Wales - who spent almost two week with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they were on school holiday - return to the spotlight with a bang.

The royal couple matched in green as they stepped out in Scotland on Thursday to meet organizations supporting rural communities in Moray. It marked Kate and William's first joint engagement in three weeks.

William and Kate seemingly sent a message to their haters as they put a united front amid speculations about their relationship.

King Charles III's beloved daughter-in-law and her husband William matched in green jackets, both adorned with a red poppy pin as they made the trip to learn more about how the local groups support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities and kicked off with Outfit Moray in Burghead.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland



Prince William and Kate Middleton, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, met the Outfit Moray team at Burghead Primary School, where they learned more about the sporty outdoor activities and checked out a mountain bike session, with the couple sporting helmets as they went for a ride through the course.