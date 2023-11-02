Britney Spears over the moon after her memoir hits historic sales in its first week

Britney Spears is over the moon after her new memoir has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week on sale.

According to a report shared by Gallery Books, more than one million number included pre-orders, print book, ebooks and audiobooks formats.

After this news, the singer expressed her gratitude to her fans over the success of her new memoir, The Woman In Me.

In a press statement shared by PEOPLE, Britney said, “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

Gallery Books told the outlet that the audiobook, which includes an introduction by Britney and is narrated by actress Michelle Williams, has “become the fastest-selling audio product in the publisher's history”.

The publisher revealed that a fourth printing of the book is under the process and will add the hardcover copies in print to over 1.4 million.

The press statement added, “The book has been published in 26 languages/territories and is a #1 bestseller with an estimated 2.4 million copies in print globally.”

Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, mentioned, “The Woman in Me has been the subject of intense interest since it was announced and has received outstanding critical acclaim since its publication.”

Jennifer continued, “It is selling in extraordinary numbers across all editions worldwide, and we expect strong sales to continue throughout the holiday season and beyond.”

Readers and reviewers have embraced Spears’s candid and powerful memoir in which she is finally able to share her story on her own terms,” read the statement.